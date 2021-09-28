http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/nSpFWB-AzKQ/

Appearing Tuesday in an interview with ABC News’ Good Morning America, former President Barack Obama said the United States “desperately needs” to implement the left-wing agenda spearheaded by President Joe Biden.

“I think anybody who pretends that it’s a hardship for billionaires to pay a little bit more in taxes so that a single mom gets childcare support … that’s an argument that is unsustainable.” — @BarackObama on Pres. Biden’s $3.5T Build Back Better infrastructure agenda. pic.twitter.com/L5jVYF4w65 — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 28, 2021

A transcript is as follows:

ROBIN ROBERTS: There’s so much going on right now. You know President Biden extremely well. This is a really important moment in his administration. He’s needing to pass comprehensive legislation and even within the Democratic Party, there seems to be some divide. How do you think he’s handling this particular moment and what does he need to do to pass his agenda? FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: The Build Back America program is something America desperately needs. When you look at the overall package, it’s got a headline price tag of $3.5 trillion, but that’s not a single year. It’s spread out over a number of years. And, most importantly, it’s paid for by asking the wealthiest of Americans, who have benefited incredibly over the last several decades — and even in the midst of a pandemic, saw their wealth and assets rise enormously — asking them to pay a few percentage points more in taxes in order to make sure that we have a economy that’s fair for everybody.

