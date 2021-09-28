https://redstate.com/streiff/2021/09/28/biden-white-house-house-begs-vladimir-putin-to-allow-them-to-implement-their-over-the-horizon-counterterrorism-program-in-afghanistan-n449082
About The Author
Related Posts
'Mandates Work': United Airlines to Fire 593 Employees Who Chose Not to Be Vaccinated
September 29, 2021
Pelosi Goes All-in With Biden on Afghanistan and Incoherence
September 8, 2021
Texas Dem Gene Wu Accidentally Makes Case to Be the First Arrested Upon Return After Pathetic Stunt
July 15, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy