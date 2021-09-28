https://www.dailywire.com/news/books-containing-pedophilia-graphic-sex-depictions-have-been-pulled-from-fairfax-schools

[WARNING: This article contains strong language and content]

Two books have been removed from Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) after a parent dramatically read graphic passages from them during a school board meeting.

The two books – “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe and “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison – were suspended “effective immediately” this week after parent Stacy Langton revealed the graphic sexual nature of the book. FCPS released a statement saying it would review the content of the novels:

Circulation of Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison and Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe will be suspended with immediate effect. FCPS is in the process of convening two committees made up of staff, students and parents led by our Library Services Coordinator to assess the suitability of both texts for inclusion in our school libraries. The recommendation of the committees will be put forward to the Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services who will make a final decision as to whether FCPS continues to stock these books.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, Langton’s mic was cut while she read the graphic passages, with school board members ironically admonishing her for reading the sections because there were children in the room. The books are available to high school students.

“After seeing a September 9th school board meeting in Texas on pornography in schools, I decided to check the titles at my child’s high school, Fairfax High School. The books were available, and we checked them out. Both of these books include pedophilia, sex between men and boys,” Langton said last Thursday at the school board meeting while holding the two books. “The illustrations include fellatio, sex toys, masturbation, and violent nudity.”

As Langton noted, the books contain pedophilia. One passage in “Lawn Boy” reads:

“What if I told you I touched another guy’s d***?” I said. “Pff.” Nick waved me off and turned his attention back to his beer. “What if I told you I sucked it?” “Will you please just shut up already?” “I’m dead serious, Nick.” “Well, I’d say you were a f**.” “I was ten years old, but it’s true. I put Doug Goble’s d*** in my mouth.” “The real-estate guy?” “Yeah.” Nick looked around frantically. “What the f*** are you talking about, Michael?” “I was in fourth grade. It was no big deal.” Cringing, Nick held his hands out in front of him in a yield gesture. “Stop.” “He sucked mine, too.” “Stop! Why are you telling me this?” “And you know what?” I said. “It wasn’t terrible.”

As The Daily Wire reported, “Lawn Boy” was billed as promoting tolerance and fighting stereotypes, yet the novel depicts a Hispanic as a landscaper and homosexuality as perverse. In fact, a large portion of books recommended by the Young Adult Library Services division of the American Library Association (YALSA) for schools include homosexuality.

“Much of the youth librarians group’s selections focus on instilling a sense of racial oppression rather than a mastery of reading,” The Daily Wire reported.

