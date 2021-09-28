https://hannity.com/media-room/break-from-reality-psaki-grilled-if-biden-even-understands-his-3-5t-package-actually-costs-money/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=break-from-reality-psaki-grilled-if-biden-even-understands-his-3-5t-package-actually-costs-money

A frustrated reporter grilled Press Secretary Jen Psaki Tuesday over the Biden administration’s massive $3.5 trillion spending package; asking if the White House understands that somebody ultimately has to pay the price for the spending increase.

“Do you guys acknowledge the broader truth that it does cost somebody?? Right? The cost of the investments the president wants to make, they’re not simply a free lunch, right? Whether they’re going to cost people who smoke cigarettes, or businesspeople, or companies, or rich people… The cost of what the President wants to do falls on somebody, right?” asked one reporter.

“There’s a clear difference between what we’re talking about as it relates to taxpayer funds, or funding that would lead to our debt? Right?” deflected the Press Secretary.

SURPRISE: Psaki acknowledges that Biden’s agenda doesn’t cost “zero dollars.” Reporter: “Do you guys acknowledge the broader truth that it does cost somebody? Right? The cost of the investments the president wants to make, they’re not simply a free lunch, right?” pic.twitter.com/PownD0IUqy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 28, 2021

Psaki faced a another backlash Tuesday after the military’s top brass told Congress they recommended Joe Biden keep 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, blaming the entire situation on Donald Trump.

“As @POTUS told ABC, ending the war in Afghanistan was in our national interest. He said advice was split, but consensus of top military advisors was 2500 troops staying meant escalation due to deal by the previous admin. @SecDef, the Chairman, and GEN McKenzie all reiterated,” posted Psaki on Twitter following the testimony.

As @POTUS told ABC, ending the war in Afghanistan was in our national interest. He said advice was split, but consensus of top military advisors was 2500 troops staying meant escalation due to deal by the previous admin. @SecDef, the Chairman, and GEN McKenzie all reiterated. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) September 28, 2021

McKenzie and Milley both testified that they recommended maintaining a presence of U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

“I won’t share my personal recommendation to the president, but I will give you my personal assessment,” Milley testified. “My assessment was we should keep a steady state of 2500 troops.”

“I do share that assessment,” said General McKenzie.

“I also have a view that the withdrawal of those forces would lead inevitably to the collapse of the Afghan military forces and eventually the Afghan government,” McKenzie testified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

PRESS SEC GOES SILENT: Psaki Dodges When Asked If Biden Will Host First Solo Press Briefing posted by Hannity Staff – 3.02.21 White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki continued to deflect questions surrounding Joe Biden Monday; refusing to answer when asked if the President plans to hold his first solo press briefing anytime soon. “Can you update us on his first press conference?” asked one reporter. “Ummm, not yet! But we will definitely have one. We’ll schedule it, and you’ll be the first to know!” deflected Psaki. .@PressSec‘s response to question on when we will see @JoeBiden‘s first solo press conference is… something. pic.twitter.com/cDqdbJTbMW — The First (@TheFirstonTV) March 1, 2021 Watch the Press Secretary’s comments above. SPIN BEGIN: Jen Psaki Dodges When Grilled Over Kamala’s ‘Abusive’ Work Environment posted by Hannity Staff – 7.05.21 White House Press Secretary deflected recent criticism of Kamala Harris’ “work environment” after a report from Politico claimed employees feel as if they are treated “like s**t.” “Is the White House concerned that some vice presidential staffers reportedly feel like they work in a quote ‘abusive environment?’” Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked. “Well I would first note that I try not to speak to or engage on anonymous reports or anonymous sources,” Psaki said. “I will say that the vice president is an incredibly important partner to the president of the United States.” Jen Psaki Responds To Accusations Of VP Harris Running ‘Abusive’ Work Environment https://t.co/8ePwSVru1G — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 2, 2021 “She has a challenging job, a hard job, and she has a great supportive team of people around her,” she added. “Other than that, I’m not going have any more comments on those reports.” Read the full report at the Daily Caller.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

