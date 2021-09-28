https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/28/cant-make-this-up-doj-secures-guilty-plea-from-pharmacy-owner-in-puerto-rico-who-illegally-vaccinated-children-ages-7-11/

For the “can’t make this up if we tried” file, the Department of Justice secured a felony plea deal from the owner of a pharmacy in Puerto Rico who admitted to vaccinating minors with the Pfizer vaccine:

Pharmacy Owner Pleads Guilty to Federal Charge Involving the Vaccination of Minors Under 12 with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine https://t.co/X50UnR1WIH — U.S. Attorney PR (@USAO_PR) September 27, 2021

From the news release:

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Liz Ann Banchs, the owner and president of Farmacia Gabriela, Inc. was charged and pleaded guilty on September 24, 2021 to participating in a felony conspiracy to convert government property and to commit health care fraud in connection with the illegal vaccination of minors between the ages of 7 to 11 with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement was made by W. Stephen Muldrow, United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico and Scott Lampert, Special Agent in Charge for the United States Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG), New York Regional Office.

And now she’s facing 5 years in prison:

Pharmacy owner faces up to 5 years in prison for giving full dose @pfizer #COVID19 vaccine to 7-11 year olds. An age range falling outside of authorized use. https://t.co/P3mUcU8AJs — Serena Marshall (@SerenaMarsh) September 28, 2021

It’s going to be pretty crazy in a few weeks when the CDC is begging people to get their kids in this age range vaccinated with the same shot and with the same compensation schedule for pharmacies.

