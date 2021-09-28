https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/28/cdc-director-rochelle-walensky-wont-say-when-well-be-able-to-ditch-masks/

Bombs away?

New polling shows Americans have soured on President Joe Biden’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic:

For the first time in his presidency, Joe Biden faces a trust deficit among Americans when it comes to COVID-19, according to the latest Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index. https://t.co/n5tBtpH7Ef — Axios (@axios) September 28, 2021

And this shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone as the messaging from Team Joe has been AWFUL:

‘If you’re vaccinated you don’t have to wear a mask. Just kidding mask up!’ ‘Who’s gonna take the shot?” Actually if you don’t take the shot you’ll lose your job.’ ‘We’ll get back to normal at 70% vaccinated. Wait, I really mean 97%.’ Wonder why people don’t trust the guy. https://t.co/CRiRWQzilQ — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 28, 2021

Case in point, here’s CDC Director Rochelle Walensky refusing to say when we’ll be able to ditch masks:

Shepard Smith to Dr. Rochelle Walinsky: “Are masks with us for a long long time? Years? Forever?” Response: “I do hope … we will one day be able to get rid of those masks.” One day … 🙄 pic.twitter.com/WIHTXcLfw6 — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) September 27, 2021

Does Wallensky understand how bad this sounds?

People in my mentions: people just need to get vaccinated and we can drop the masks.

CDC director Walensky: “People who have had two doses of the vaccine, they still need to wear their mask.” https://t.co/PMGkhXk1dy — Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 28, 2021

Yep:

Their messaging is awful. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 28, 2021

And this, too:

It’s beyond messaging. Their priorities are warped. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) September 28, 2021

And one of the major issues is that this fear is being generated by vaccinated people who are the ones who should be feeling safer right now:

This is nuts. The *vaccinated* people in this poll are nuts. https://t.co/AY43lJZ7CO pic.twitter.com/iw4FZ4WBVq — Kevin 👐 Glass (@KevinWGlass) September 27, 2021

Sigh.

***

