NBC’s Chuck Todd said during “Sunday Today” that former President Donald Trump was providing a significant amount of cover to Democrats and President Joe Biden, saying that things would be worse for Democrats if Trump were not in the news.

“Right now, he’s the single greatest asset the Democratic Party has right now,” Todd said. “Without Donald Trump in the way, I think the Democratic Party’s problems would be a would, would be a bit more in the spotlight, if you will. But Donald Trump by dividing his party the way he’s done, look, it’s, it’ll be the singular reason why if Terry McAuliffe wins in Virginia, in this political environment, he will have Donald Trump to thank. So, Donald Trump is a huge asset right now to the Democratic Party and President Biden.”

WILLIE GEIST, NBC HOST: Chuck, Good morning. Good to see you. CHUCK TODD, NBC HOST: Good morning. GEIST: Let’s talk about what Donald Trump exactly is up to here. Took a defeat in Arizona, when the so called cyber ninjas couldn’t come up with enough votes to find that election belong to Donald Trump. Of course it didn’t. He’s got a, he wants to go into Texas, which he won handily, and have a review of that election. He’s flailing all over the country. And if you listen to two of your guests today, Bob Woodward and Bob Costa in their new book, they say he’s likely to run again. So, what is he doing now going after Republicans who are not supportive of him? And then chasing the last election everywhere he goes? TODD: I love you asking me that question. Like what is he doing now? Trying to figure out what’s in Donald Trump’s head? Right? GEIST: Good luck. TODD: That’s a scary place that none of us want to live rent free inside his head, though, I think many of us do. I know I have for a time being while he was president. But look, he clearly, it’s the same thing that has driven Donald Trump for 30 years, obsession with people either on his side or not on his side. So look, this is a, he’s creating a cult of personality movement, or he has created a cult of personality movement. It’s not ideologically driven. It’s just driven by what’s good for Trump he believes is good for the Republican Party. What’s bad for Trump, he believes it’s bad for the Republican Party. And that’s how he’s operating. That’s how he’s picking candidates. And right now he’s the single greatest asset the Democratic Party has right now. Without Donald Trump in the way, I think the Democratic Party’s problems would be a would, would be a bit more in the spotlight, if you will. But Donald Trump by dividing his party the way he’s done, look, it’s, it’ll be the singular reason why if Terry McAuliffe wins in Virginia, in this political environment, he will have Donald Trump to thank. So, Donald Trump is a huge asset right now to the Democratic Party and President Biden. GEIST: And ironic that he’s in the state of Georgia yesterday, which a lot of Republicans believe his participation in those Senate races cost them the United States Senate.

