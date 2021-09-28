https://thepoliticalinsider.com/psaki-says-border-crisis-wont-end-until-we-fix-the-system-blames-republicans-for-not-doing-anything/

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that President Joe Biden can’t end the border crisis “until we fix the system,” adding that she didn’t believe Republicans were doing anything to fix the problem.

Biden began reversing Trump-era immigration and border policies starting on his very first day in office.

Psaki made her comments during Monday’s White House press briefing.

Psaki: ‘Why Don’t You Join Us And Be A Part Of The Solution’

A reporter said to Psaki, “We now have another group of migrants that has crossed the southern border of Mexico, could end up on the U.S. southern border within the next month or so. So, does the White House believe the message of deterrence — ‘The border is closed; do not come’ — is working?”

Psaki replied, “The White House believes that — and the President believes that our immigration system is incredibly broken. And we saw a surge — we’ve certainly seen a surge of migrants come to the border recently.”

Psaki tacked on, “And we’ve seen them over Dem- — across Democratic and Republican Presidents.”

When the White House press secretary was asked further about what Biden might do to address the ongoing border crisis, particularly since Congress hasn’t stepped up to do anything, she said, “Well, we would argue that — for all of those Republicans who are standing at the border and giving speeches about how broken the system is: Why don’t you join us and be a part of the solution instead of relying on speeches?”

“Because we can work together and get immigration reform passed and make the system work and make it operational.” Psaki said. “We can have border restrictions that make sense.”

On his very first day in office, Biden reversed several Trump policies relating to the border and immigration.

Among them, Biden ended Trump’s National Emergency Declaration – a move that allowed Trump to divert money from the Defense Department to build the wall.

So far, Biden has issued 16 executive orders changing immigration policies.

Psaki: ‘We’re Happy To Have That Conversation’

“We can have a humane system that ensures that people can apply for asylum in an equitable way,” she added. “That’s something — we all agree the system is broken.

“I think the question is: Who’s going to work with us to get changes done to make it better?” Psaki declared.

Psaki then said, “If Republicans are eager to have a conversation about comprehensive immigration reform, we’re happy to have that conversation.”

“We haven’t seen any willingness or appetite to do that; all we’ve seen is speeches and talking points to date,” she finished.

