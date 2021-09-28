https://redstate.com/jimthompson/2021/09/28/code-red-asking-jen-psaki-the-hard-questions-n449270
About The Author
Related Posts
BREAKING: Vice President Harris Cancels Newsom Campaign Stop
August 26, 2021
Relative of Afghans Killed by US Drone Strike Rejects Pentagon Apology
September 18, 2021
IN MY ORBIT: Kill The Weak, Make You Weak: Ron DeSantis' Press Secy Calls Out Public Health's Agenda
July 19, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy