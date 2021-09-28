http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/dBroMIyLJgw/col-scheller-in-the-brig.php

We have followed the fate of Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller since he posted his video on Facebook in late August seeking military accountability for our national humiliation in Afghanistan. Task & Purpose reports that Col. Scheller is held in the brig. According to the Task & Purpose story, the Marines have now issued the following statement confirming its report:

“Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller Jr. is currently in pre-trial confinement in the Regional Brig for Marine Corps Installations East aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune pending an Article 32 preliminary hearing. The time, date, and location of the proceedings have not been determined. Lt. Col. Scheller will be afforded all due process.”

I infer that the Article 32 hearing is the predicate of a court-martial. This is a fate he appears all but to have invited. In my September 2 update on Col. Scheller I quoted him:

“I want to clarify the purpose of this whole endeavor: accountability. Without accountability, Marines (Americans) cannot heal and the Marine Corps (America) cannot evolve as an organization. I must acknowledge that the rage escalated in my body very quickly, and perhaps my emotions didn’t always provide the rational clarity the situation required. But maybe… every once in a while… a little rage is required too.”

