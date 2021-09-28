https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/574294-cruz-says-gop-will-block-schumer-from-bypassing-filibuster-on-debt-hike

Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzTrump-backed challenger to Cheney decried him as ‘racist,’ ‘xenophobic’ in 2016: report FBI investigating alleged assault on Fort Bliss soldier at Afghan refugee camp The Memo: Biden’s immigration problems reach crescendo in Del Rio MORE (R-Texas) said on Tuesday that Republicans will block an attempt by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerObama says US ‘desperately needs’ Biden legislation ahead of key votes Congress shows signs of movement on stalled Biden agenda Schumer gets shoutout, standing ovation from crowd at Tony Awards MORE (D-N.Y.) to bypass the filibuster on the debt ceiling.

“There is no universe in which I am going to consent to lower the the threshold and make it easier for him to do so. He’s playing games. …The games aren’t going to work,” Cruz said.

Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonBiden sidesteps GOP on judicial vacancies, for now The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – Democrats argue price before policy amid scramble Liberal group launches campaign urging Republicans to support Biden’s agenda MORE (R-Wis.) also said that he would “absolutely” object.

“That’s helping them raise the debt ceiling,” Johnson, about if Republicans let Democrats set the vote at a simple majority.

The conservative pushback comes after Schumer announced that he would try to get consent to set up a vote that would allow them to raise the debt ceiling by a simple majority vote.

“I will ask unanimous consent for the Senate to hold a vote to increase the debt limit at a majority threshold. …It would be very similar to the process that Leader [Mitch] McConnell cited yesterday favorably which allowed for the debt limit to be increased without the minority party providing any of the votes needed to do so,” Schumer said.

But any one Republican will be able to object to Schumer’s request and force Democrats to hit the higher threshold of needing 60 votes, including the support of at least 10 GOP senators.

Republicans are trying to force Democrats to raise the debt ceiling as part of a sweeping spending bill that they are passing under reconciliation, a process that lets them bypass the filibuster.

Unlike if Republicans allowed Schumer’s request, raising the debt ceiling under reconciliation requires Democrats to specify a number for their debt hike.

Republicans filibustered on Monday night a bill that would fund the government through Dec. 3 and suspend the debt ceiling through 2022.

McConnell, on Monday, noted that Democrats had voted against a debt ceiling increase in the 2000s when Republicans had a unified government.

But Democrats at the time didn’t filibuster allowing Republicans to bypass needing 60 votes.

“When Republicans had unified control in the early 2000’s, then-senators Biden and Schumer voted no on a debt limit increase and made the party in power handle it on their own,” McConnell said.

