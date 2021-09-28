https://noqreport.com/2021/09/28/cult-ny-gov-says-vaccine-is-from-god-calls-on-citizens-to-be-my-apostles/

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is a pro-mask zealot – and her fundamentalism was on full display during a Sunday morning message she delivered at the Christian Cultural Center.

The high priestess told Christians that God wanted them to get vaccinated.

“We are not through this pandemic,” Hochul said during her homily at the Christian Cultural Center, a non-denominational megachurch. “I wished we were, but I prayed a lot to God during this time and you know what, God did answer our prayers. He made the smartest men and women, the scientists, the doctors, the researchers — he made them come up with a vaccine. That is from God to us and we must say, ‘Thank you, God. Thank you.’”

She them announced to the congregation that she was searching for disciples to spread the gospel of St. Fauci.

“I need you to be my apostles. I need you to go out and talk about it and say, we owe this to each […]