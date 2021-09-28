https://www.toddstarnes.com/coronavirus/cult-ny-gov-says-vaccine-is-from-god-calls-on-citizens-to-be-my-apostles/

IMPORTANT: Don’t let your conservative news get censored on social media! Click here to sign up for the most trusted source for conservative news – Todd’s daily newsletter. Todd and his team provide breaking news updates and exclusive conservative content.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is a pro-mask zealot – and her fundamentalism was on full display during a Sunday morning message she delivered at the Christian Cultural Center.

The high priestess told Christians that God wanted them to get vaccinated.

“We are not through this pandemic,” Hochul said during her homily at the Christian Cultural Center, a non-denominational megachurch. “I wished we were, but I prayed a lot to God during this time and you know what, God did answer our prayers. He made the smartest men and women, the scientists, the doctors, the researchers — he made them come up with a vaccine. That is from God to us and we must say, ‘Thank you, God. Thank you.’”

She them announced to the congregation that she was searching for disciples to spread the gospel of St. Fauci.

“I need you to be my apostles. I need you to go out and talk about it and say, we owe this to each other,” Bishop Hochul told the faithful.

“We love each other. Jesus taught us to love one another and how do you show that love but to care about each other enough to say, please get the vaccine because I love you and I want you to live, I want our kids to be safe when they’re in schools, I want to be safe when you go to a doctor’s office or to a hospital and are treated by somebody, you don’t want to get the virus from them. You’re already sick or you wouldn’t be there. We have to solve this, my friends. I need every one of you. I need you to let them know that this is how we can fight this pandemic,” she said.

At one point she clutched a religious icon she had placed around her neck, but it was not a cross.

“I wear my ‘vaccinated’ necklace all the time to say I’m vaccinated. All of you, yes, I know you’re vaccinated, you’re the smart ones, but you know there’s people out there who aren’t listening to God and what God wants. You know who they are,” she said.

It’s like a cult of medical fanatics, America.

NY Governor Kathy Hochul goes on unhinged religious rant, says “The vaccine is from God” and “I need you to be my Apostles”: pic.twitter.com/mdc1sPMfB2 — Dr. Benjamin Braddock (@GraduatedBen) September 27, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

