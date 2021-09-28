https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/desantis-authorizes-investigation-facebook-alleged-election-interference/

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has authorized an investigation into Facebook for “alleged” election interference.

DeSantis cited the Wall Street Journal’s bombshell report on internal Facebook documents stating that the company allows certain users to break the rules.

On Monday, DeSantis announced that he was authorizing Secretary of State Laurel Lee and the Florida Department of State to open an investigation into Facebook’s alleged election interference through its whitelisting program.

“Floridians deserve to know how much Big Tech has influenced our elections,” DeSantis tweeted along with his letter to Secretary Lee.

“It’s no secret that Big Tech censors have long enforced their own rules inconsistently,” DeSantis said in a press release. “If this new report is true, Facebook has violated Florida law to put its thumb on the scale of numerous state and local races.”

“Floridians deserve to know how much this corporate titan has influenced our elections. That is why I am directing Secretary Lee to use all legal means to uncover violations of Florida’s election laws,” he added.

