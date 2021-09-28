http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/IucVV0eKQ_E/ny-r-kelly-guilty-sex-trafficking-brooklyn-life-in-prison-20210927-ns6ngpgo4bee7k3i2ingmzneea-story.html
Chastisements could occur if Kelly’s girls looked at other men, lied to him or were caught texting people he did not approve of, they testified. Kelly forced the women and girls to call him “Daddy,” made them wear baggy clothes when out in public, and sometimes forced them to remain in rooms for days at a time until he granted them permission to leave, the women claimed.