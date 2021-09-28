https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/first-look-at-chinas-new-wz-7-reconnaissance-drone/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
China’s most advanced WZ-7 reconnaissance drone
China’s most advanced WZ-7 reconnaissance drone is debuting at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition. WZ-7 has been independently designed and produced by China. It is one of the largest reconnaissance drones in the world. It is equipped with a variety of reconnaissance equipment that can effectively obtain high-resolution images of targets. WZ-7’s joined-wing aerodynamic design shaped like a phi (Φ) can significantly improve the structural strength and stability of the wings and reduce the overall weight and flight resistance.The drone will be utilized in border reconnaissance missions and maritime patrols.