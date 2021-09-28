https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/california-makes-vote-by-mail-permanent/

Gavin Newsom was asked Tuesday whether he’d consider making the mail-in ballot for every voter a permanent part of California elections. His answer: not only should it be permanent, it should be nationwide.

On Monday, Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law that permanently enacts “vote-by-mail” procedures in every state election, including automatically mailing out ballots to every single registered voter in the state.

The drastic mail-in voting measures, which are highly susceptible to fraud and manipulation, were originally enacted as an emergency response to the coronavirus pandemic, and ostensibly aimed to make it safer to carry out elections. However, State Assembly Bill 37 sought to permanently extend this procedure for all California elections, after the original coronavirus-based procedures were set to expire on June 1st, 2022.

In addition to automatically mailing out ballots to all voters in every election from now on, the new law extends the post-election day window in which late ballots can still be received. Prior to the pandemic, voters had up to three days after election day to submit their ballots and still have their votes counted; now, voters have up to seven days to do so.

