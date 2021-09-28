https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/28/gen-mark-milley-contradicts-his-earlier-testimony-on-afghanistan-withdrawal-and-calls-it-a-logistical-success-but-a-strategic-failure/

Trump admin Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley has had some interesting things to say during his testimony today on the Afghanistan withdrawal. He took a moment to defend his controversial behind-Trump’s-back calls with China, of course. But ultimately, today’s hearing is about Afghanistan.

So let’s talk about what he said on Afghanistan.

Gen. Milley says that Americans in Afghanistan would “have been at greater risk” if the US military had remained “past the 31st.” — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 28, 2021

Well, that’s certainly one way to frame it.

Greater risk than the ones they left behind are at now? https://t.co/t4SKRmSNZG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 28, 2021

So abandoning them completely made them safer? — AdamInHTownTX (Sixteen Cents Richer) (@AdamInHTownTX) September 28, 2021

We’re a bit confused, to be honest.

Explain that one to me🤔 — KCC49er (@kcc49er) September 28, 2021

the taliban is killing gay people in afghanistan and afghans who helped us are burning their documents to protect themselves, but okay https://t.co/PwlzG8SK8b — kaitlin, rino attention seeking whore (@thefactualprep) September 28, 2021

You can’t just say that without explaining why. — Jack (@talk_less_pleez) September 28, 2021

Milley does whatever the hell he wants. He’s made that abundantly clear.

Even if he can’t legitimately defend it.

This is absolutely stunningly dishonest. https://t.co/xlORqqat3x — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 28, 2021

Horse crap. — HawkeyePilot (@HawkeyePilot) September 28, 2021

Milley is actually contradicting other testimony he gave today.

Well this is confusing. But Mackenzie said (and Milley agreed) his advice was that we shld keep a small residual force (and at Bagram?) So they were recommending something that wld put Americans in country at risk? https://t.co/WPxC3ooynq — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) September 28, 2021

Milley indeed backed up CENTCOM Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie’s testimony that Joe Biden had been warned about the imminent collapse of Afghan security forces and the resurgence of the Taliban.

Milley suggesting that Americans would have been at greater risk if U.S. military had remained already makes no sense, but it makes even less sense in light of his earlier testimony.

He’s got to know that, which is why he’s evidently cool throwing whatever he can find at the wall in the hopes that something will stick enough to satisfy us:

Gen. Milley on the Afghanistan evacuation mission: “It was a logistical success but a strategic failure.” Wow. — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) September 28, 2021

What?

What does that even mean?

Logistical success seems debatable, at best. https://t.co/gYTVZq9NSs — kaitlin, rino attention seeking whore (@thefactualprep) September 28, 2021

This is like when my brother and I were kids and he told my parents he put just a small hole in the window with his ball. https://t.co/KIRdN2UuCR — Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 28, 2021

i wonder how many americans still stuck in afghanistan would agree with the logistical bit. — lostinthe21stcentury (@beanoriginalist) September 28, 2021

We’re guessing their take is slightly different from Milley’s.

He thinks we’re morons. What a POS 🤬 https://t.co/rK8ObVU4M3 — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) September 28, 2021

