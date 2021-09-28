https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/28/gen-mark-milley-defends-his-controversial-calls-with-china-as-critical-to-the-security-of-the-united-states-video/

CENTCOM Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie isn’t the only top military brass testifying today on the Afghanistan withdrawal. Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley is testifying as well.

Hmmm.

Obviously there’s plenty to discuss about Milley’s remarks regarding the Afghanistan withdrawal. But if you’ll pardon the digression, Milley also touched on his controversial conversations with his Chinese counterpart:

In other words, “Sorry not sorry.”

Yeah, we don’t really find his logic all that convincing, either.

