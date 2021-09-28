https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/28/gen-mark-milley-not-sure-if-keeping-bagram-airfield-open-would-have-helped-the-afghan-air-force/

As the Associated Press reported on July 6, “The U.S. left Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base’s new Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans’ departure more than two hours after they left.”

Abandoning Bagram well before the evacuation of Americans was just one of the many mistakes made by the Biden administration, and when asked by Sen. Marsha Blackburn if keeping Bagram open would have helped the Afghan Air Force, Gen. Mark Milley said he wasn’t sure.

“You presented options, and those options were declined,” Blackburn confirmed.

Was it that obvious?

How did white rage play into the decision?

This questioning is as much accountability as we’re likely to get.

