As the Associated Press reported on July 6, “The U.S. left Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base’s new Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans’ departure more than two hours after they left.”

Abandoning Bagram well before the evacuation of Americans was just one of the many mistakes made by the Biden administration, and when asked by Sen. Marsha Blackburn if keeping Bagram open would have helped the Afghan Air Force, Gen. Mark Milley said he wasn’t sure.

Sen. Blackburn: “If Bagram had stayed open, would our support to the Afghan Air Force have been more effective in your view?” MILLEY: “Frankly I’m not sure on that one.” pic.twitter.com/R08oMWh2sC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 28, 2021

“You presented options, and those options were declined,” Blackburn confirmed.

The way he pretends not hear the last question to give himself more thinking time… — Big G (@TambaHojo) September 28, 2021

Was it that obvious?

The legend of Milley is going up in flames 🔥 as is his honor — Dont Blame Me – I voted for Trump (@Ejgoblue1) September 28, 2021

He’s a general for goodness sakes and he’s not sure of what anyone with any walking around sense knows. He reall should be relieved of command. — Jim Aldridge (@JimAldridge24) September 28, 2021

When a 4 star General is given a military hypothetical scenario & replies to it with an, “I don’t know.” I can only say, he is no longer fit to serve in his position. — Elenaツ (@ElenaKdotcom) September 28, 2021

“I’m not sure” is not an acceptable answer from a 4-star. — #JohnMcAfeeDidntKillHimself (@Crapplefratz) September 28, 2021

“Ask me a question about Critical Race Theory. That’s really my specialty.” — AngryConservative (@Oliver_Murray15) September 28, 2021

How did white rage play into the decision?

I’m noticing a little “white rage” on Milley’s face for being questioned by someone holding him/her accountable. — Greg West (@GregWes11153815) September 28, 2021

Any kid playing Call of Duty knows the right answer…. — Marky Mark2 (@MarshallMcKen19) September 28, 2021

A General not certain that air support would have been helpful in curtailing Taliban from breaking promises made? Seriously?https://t.co/QEEG8ZnuBz — John Ayres (@JohnAyr12294351) September 28, 2021

Every E3 in the military can give a definitive answer to that question, yet the Joint Chief of Staff can’t? This is a man soly interested in covering his own ass, and as such is unfit for command. — Larry (@big_old_larry) September 28, 2021

“I’d have to consult with a top general to answer that question, Senator…” — Jiggery-Pokery, MA My Own Domain (@BiffGizmo) September 28, 2021

This guy is not sure of anything! — Lou P (@loupolite) September 28, 2021

Doesn’t sound like the response of someone who considered all contingencies. — Darth_Argh (@Darth_Argh) September 28, 2021

She could have gotten that answer from some homeless gimp down on the mall. — StupidShouldHurt (@StupidShouldHrt) September 28, 2021

Whenever somebody begins any sentence with: Frankly, Honestly, Truly, etc., beware of every word that follows, man. — The AntiWoke Dude (@TheAntiWokeDude) September 28, 2021

Our top military advisor doesn’t know the benefit of having a second airstrip for evacuation?! — ThisGuy (@ThisGuy21122348) September 28, 2021

This is what a lack of accountability looks like — SomeJerkIKnow (@SomeJerkIKnow) September 28, 2021

This questioning is as much accountability as we’re likely to get.

Milley and Austin are not even listening to Sen. Blackburn’s questions. She asked about the loss of 13 soldiers and he responded that the loss of civilian lives is always regrettable. — Junborn (@junborn72) September 28, 2021

