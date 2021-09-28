https://bongino.com/gen-milley-admits-biden-waited-10-days-after-fall-of-kabul-for-an-assessment-of-situation/

General Mark Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin did their best to not call the situation that they and the rest of the Biden Administration created in Afghanistan a complete disaster while being forced to concede all their faults under questioning.

We learned from General Milley that Biden waited an entire ten days until after Kabul fell to get an assessment of the situation. Austin then confirmed what Milley said.

During questioning from Sen. Dan Sullivan, Gen. Milley was forced to admit that Biden’s promises that no American would be left behind in Afghanistan and that Al-Qaeda didn’t have a presence in Afghanistan were untrue.

At another point in the hearing Austin admitted that Biden’s withdrawal created a “deeply dangerous” situation in Afghanistan, which puts it mildly.

