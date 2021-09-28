https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/28/george-takei-is-curious-as-to-whether-someones-checked-sen-kyrsten-sinemas-pockets-for-drug-money-yet/

George Takei is a veritable bottomless pit of clever political zingers.

Like, just take a look at this one about Democratic problem child Kyrsten Sinema:

Overheard: Has anyone checked Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s pockets for drug money? — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 27, 2021

What are you saying, George? Because it doesn’t seem very nice.

Poor George is triggered by Sen Sinema.

I’d tell you I was sorry this is happening to you, but it’d be a lie. https://t.co/ENf4Tyft1D — WearingMyMask (@JonathanAEvers) September 28, 2021

There’s no hate stronger than hate from one lib for another when the latter doesn’t move in utter lock-step.

But-it’s a rewarding spectacle https://t.co/L2pUJRQlO0 — @SHEPMJS (@shepmjs) September 28, 2021

Overheard: George Takei is an asshole. https://t.co/gBNqk25HzO — Blaknsam (@Blaknsam) September 28, 2021

We’ve heard that a lot, actually.

