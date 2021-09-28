https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/574247-grisham-says-she-sought-to-shield-young-female-aide-from-trump

Former White House press secretary Stephanie GrishamStephanie GrishamFormer aide sees Melania Trump as ‘the doomed French queen’: book Former Trump aide Stephanie Grisham planning book: report Jill Biden appears on Vogue cover MORE claimed in a new book that she sought to shield a young, female aide from former President Trump Donald TrumpJan. 6 committee chair says panel will issue a ‘good number’ of additional subpoenas Overnight Defense & National Security — Presented by AM General — Pentagon officials prepare for grilling Biden nominates head of Africa CDC to lead global AIDS response MORE after he at one point invited her to his Air Force One cabin to “look at her.”

Grisham writes in her new book “I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” set to be released on Oct. 5, that she tried to keep a young, female aide away from Trump after the former president repeatedly invited her up to his Air Force One cabin, including one time to “look at her,” and used an expletive to describe her rear end.

Grisham also writes that Trump told her to promote the aide and “keep her happy,” according to The New York Times, which received a manuscript of Grisham’s book.

Grisham served as press secretary for nine months before moving to former first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpFormer aide sees Melania Trump as ‘the doomed French queen’: book If another 9/11 happened in a divided 2021, could national unity be achieved again? Former Trump aide Stephanie Grisham planning book: report MORE‘s office.

She resigned from her post as Melania Trump’s communications director and chief of staff on Jan. 6, after a pro-Trump mob descended on the Capitol when Congress was preparing to certify President Biden Joe BidenFord to bolster electric vehicle production in multi-billion dollar push Protesters demonstrate outside Manchin’s houseboat over opposition to reconciliation package Alabama eyes using pandemic relief funds on prison system MORE‘s 2020 electoral college win.

The relationship between Grisham and Trump world has been tense. The former president and the office of Melania Trump issued statements slamming Grisham and her book.

The former president said in a statement to The Hill Tuesday that Grisham “didn’t have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning.”

He also said she “became very angry and bitter after her break up,” presumably referring to her reported previous relationship with former Trump aide Max Miller, adding that “as time went on she was seldom relied upon, or even thought about.”

“She had big problems and we felt that she should work out those problems for herself. Now, like everyone else, she gets paid by a radical left-leaning publisher to say bad and untrue things,” Trump added.

Trump’s spokesperson Liz Harrington also piled on, writing in a statement to The Hill that Grisham is a “disgruntled former employee,” and adding that her book is “another pitiful attempt to cash in on the President’s strength and sell lies about the Trump family.”

The office of Melania Trump wrote in a statement to Politico earlier this month that the intent of Grisham’s book is to “redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior in the White House.”

Grisham in the book described Trump’s anger toward her and others as “terrifying,” writing that she started to regret her decision to join the West Wing “when I began to see how his temper wasn’t just for shock value or the cameras.”

