Harvard moves first-year MBA students online amid rise in ‘breakthrough’ COVID-19 cases https://t.co/5V4wtW5r6N pic.twitter.com/XhDdIAnrft — The Hill (@thehill) September 27, 2021

Harvard Crimson

Harvard Business School moved classes for all first-year and some second-year MBA students online beginning Monday, following a spike in Covid-19 breakthrough cases the school attributed to off-campus social gatherings.

In an email to all MBA students on Thursday, four HBS administrators wrote that the school has counted 121 cases among MBA students since July 1, with close to 60 students in isolation that day. First-year students made up roughly 75 percent of those positive cases.

“We are a complete outlier among Harvard schools in our numbers. MBA students comprise roughly 9% of the student population at the University, but have accounted for more than two-thirds of total student cases in September. Our positivity rate is 12 times that of the rest of Harvard,” wrote HBS Dean Srikant M. Datar.

“These distressing figures are so high that they have attracted the scrutiny of local public health officials. Our community can and must do better,” the email continued, urging students to halt all unmasked, indoor social activities.

On Sunday, the same four administrators sent an email to all MBA students announcing that all required curriculum students — which consist of first- and second-year MBA students — and one section of elective curriculum students — which consists of second-year students — would be shifted to remote classes from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3. They also wrote that HBS students are now expected to test three times a week, mirroring the increased testing requirement for affiliates living in undergraduate housing announced earlier this month.

Harvard Business School with substantial ongoing outbreak. 2/3 of all Harvard student cases are from HBS. Positivity rate is 12X rest of Harvard. They are taking this seriously; while the vaccine is great, it is not enough. pic.twitter.com/8aFizqzhoH — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) September 24, 2021

87 percent for Biden, 62 percent virgins…

Harvard’s freshman class:

87% voted for Biden

62% are virgins

40% have had alcohol

24% are religioushttps://t.co/yMjmZi6WvE — Scott Galloway (@profgalloway) September 27, 2021

