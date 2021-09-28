https://www.dailywire.com/news/highest-definition-of-love-will-smith-talks-open-marriage-with-jada

Actor Will Smith discussed his so-called “open marriage” with actress Jada Pinkett Smith in a recent interview with GQ, claiming the set-up is “the highest definition of love.”

Pinkett Smith last summer famously talked about a past affair she had while the married couple was facing a strain. Smith was by her side during the awkward public conversation concerning the “entanglement” — or, as the “I Am Legend” actor called it, his wife’s “transgressions.” While Pinkett Smith was clear-eyed, Smith’s long face during the uncomfortable conversation quickly became an internet meme.

To no surprise, it seems the idea for marital “freedom” came from Pinkett Smith.

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage,” Smith told GQ, according to Page Six. “Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up.”

“There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection?” Smith recalled. “And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.”

The pair have “given each other trust and freedom” within their relationship, Page Six noted, since “marriage ‘can’t be a prison.’”

“I don’t suggest our road for anybody,” Smith added. “I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

Pinkett Smith’s past “entanglement” took place years ago with 29-year-old singer August Alsina, the actress said on an episode of “Red Table Talk,” last July. The Daily Wire reported at the time:

According to the duo, they were going through a rough time and split up “amicably,” though still legally married. Pinkett Smith started a friendship with Alsina that turned into an “entanglement,” which the actress later classified as a “relationship” when pressed by Smith. The “Bad Boys” actor was in the know about the affair, the couple discussed. “There’s never been secrets,” Pinkett Smith said. However, Smith did not give “permission,” since, argued Pinkett Smith, “the only person who could give permission in this particular circumstance was myself.” Smith agreed. “It was a relationship,” Pinkett Smith admitted, adding, “I was in a lot of pain, and I was very broken.” “I just wanted to feel good,” she explained. “And it was a real joy to help heal somebody.” Pinkett Smith said she felt she was trying to heal her own childhood trauma but trying to fix others in need like Alsina. Smith was visibly uncomfortable during portions of the “Red Table Talk” discussion, at one point comparing himself to a politician’s wife at a presser as the husband discloses his “transgressions,” a term Pinkett Smith objected to. “I’m gonna get you back,” Smith joked during one awkward exchange. “I think you’ve already done that,” Pinkett Smith said. “Yea, probably true,” he answered, emphasizing that getting back at Pinkett Smith was important to him. Smith also added that it was “a miracle” he talked to her after the affair.

