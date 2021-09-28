https://thelibertyloft.com/2021/09/28/biden-moves-the-goalposts-says-nearly-100-of-americans-need-to-be-vaccinated-to-return-to-normal/

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden suggested that 97 to 98 percent of the population would need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the U.S. to return to normal while receiving a booster shot Monday, Townhall reports.

REPORTER: “How many Americans need to be vaccinated for us to get back to normal?” BIDEN: “97%, 98%. I think we’ll get awful close. But I’m not the scientist. I think one thing is for certain. A quarter of the country can’t go unvaccinated and us not continue to have a problem.” pic.twitter.com/oT0zRXxpJo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 27, 2021

NIAID Director Anthony Fauci stated in May that serious case surges could be avoided if at least 70% of the population was administered at least one dose of the vaccine. On September 7, the White House itself reported that 75% of Americans had received at least one dose.

So, it seems as if the time to move the goalposts has once again arrived.

It’s going to be incredibly difficult to vaccinate 97% of the population, and Biden knows it — and that’s because playing off of COVID is the only means by which Biden is able to advance his agenda. Every major spending bill we’ve seen so far has used the pandemic as a backboard — the American Rescue Plan was predicated on COVID. Biden also used COVID to justify his eviction moratorium and sweeping federal mandates.

Without a pandemic, Biden would have nothing to cushion his party’s political wish list with — instead, lain bare before us would sit a multi-trillion-dollar laundry list of Democratic talking points and a president rendered impotent by a Congress that wouldn’t touch it.

At this point, COVID has become a charade that most Americans are going along with solely because their institutions are telling them to. The masks and vaccine passports aren’t a product of demand, they’re products of governors, mayors, school districts, and venues that buy into the idea that zero COVID is still a possibility, so long as they govern hard enough.

For the vaccinated, COVID, by and large, is not a threat. For the unvaccinated, it’s largely not a threat. The elderly and immunocompromised, who most susceptible to serious illness and death, are vaccinated at incredibly high rates — The New York Times found that 94% of Americans over 65 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The idea that we need to keep looking to our political betters for guidance is now less credible than ever — and, in turn, they’re trying to tighten their grasp. What they say only matters so long as they’re being listened to — so, by all means, tune them out and live your life.

