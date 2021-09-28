https://www.dailywire.com/news/its-none-of-your-business-nbas-2014-number-one-overall-pick-on-covid-vaccination-status

Andrew Wiggins has spent his entire life in the spotlight, forced to live a very public life in which not much is private.

He was a top recruit out of high school, choosing to play one year at Kansas, and was the number one draft pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2014 NBA Draft.

What he puts in his body appears to be where he draws the line on what he shares.

Wiggins told reporters his vaccination status is “none of your business” on Monday when asked why he won’t share whether he’s gotten the shot.

“Its none of your business is what it comes down to,” Wiggins said. “I don’t ask you guys what you think is right or wrong. We’re different people … Who are you guys where I have to explain what I believe? Or what’s right or what’s wrong in my mind. We’re two totally different people. What you think is not what I think. What I think is not what you think.”

“Anything that has to do with my status, vaccination, it’s a private matter,” he continued. “So, I’m going to keep it personal and private.”

Last week, the NBA announced that Wiggins’s request for a religious exemption from the vaccine was denied. His request was necessary in order for him to avoid taking the shot if he intends to play in a Golden State Warriors game this season.

San Francisco — along with New York — will require professional athletes to show proof of the vaccine in order to play indoors.

“Back is definitely against the wall,” Wiggins conceded. “But just going to keep fighting for what I believe, whether it’s one thing or another, get the vaccination or not get the vaccination. Who knows? I’m just going to keep fighting for what I believe and what I believe is right. What’s right to one person isn’t right to the other, you know, vice versa.”

Wiggins teammates were also asked about his vaccination, with many doing their best to show support.

“I think we all have to do our homework a little bit better. That’s for all of us,” Andrew Iguodala said on Monday. “I’ve been upset reading about Andrew Wiggins because it’s painting the wrong picture. We’re in a day and age now where perception can become reality. And the perception that’s going on about him is hurting his value and ultimately can affect the wealth that he accumulates, which is totally unfair.”

“If you do your homework the way it should be done, you understand there’s some people who have an excuse and there’s people who have actual values. He’s a guy that has values, and he’s the type of guy I’ll stand by. He’s the kind of guy I’ll risk being around the situation. I’m vaccinated and I have an understanding about this, and he has a different understanding, but his understanding is something that I truly respect, and I have a value for how he sees life. He’s the type of guy that I support the whole way. Hopefully, we can find a solution.”

Warriors star point guard Steph Curry is vaccinated, snd said he hopes Wiggins “moves in the right direction.”

“My opinion is, obviously I got [vaccinated] and am ready to be available and following the mandates and whatnot,” Curry said at Warriors media day. “But that’s kind of where it is, and in the next coming weeks, and how it all plays out is gonna be entirely up to him. We obviously hope he’s available and with us, and kind of go from there. It’s difficult. Everybody’s in a difficult position in that respect, and we’ve all made decisions you feel are right for you and your family and whatever the case is. This is no different, and whether you agree with him or not, you have to let it play out.”

If Wiggins is to be available for the Warriors home opener on October 21 against the LA Clippers, he’ll be required to be vaccinated. Golden State is hoping to return to the playoffs with the return of shooting guard Klay Thompson, and Wiggins is a key cog in the rotation.

