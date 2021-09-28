https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/january-6th-political-prisoner-dies-awaiting-trial/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Florida man accused of assaulting police in Capitol tunnel, dies while awaiting trial
Read the full detailed story at Post Millennial
John didn’t deserve what he had to endure before his death. pic.twitter.com/ILTDjJAmI3
— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 25, 2021
If you would like to show your support for the Anderson family, you can make a donation to John’s church in his memory.
First Conservative Baptist Church
12021 Old St Augustine Road
Jacksonville, FL 32258
— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 24, 2021