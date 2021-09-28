https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/28/jen-psaki-knows-none-of-us-are-mathematicians-but-trust-her-when-she-says-3-5t-spending-bill-costs-zero-some-restrictions-apply-video/

While we’re still very much interested in Jen Psaki insisting that Joe Biden didn’t say no one warned him about possible troop withdrawal repercussions, despite there being documented and widely available footage of him saying that very thing. But Jen Psaki doesn’t like to limit herself to just one big lie per day.

That’s why she’s so willing to lie about Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending bill that we can’t afford.

None of us are mathematicians, but according to our calculations, Jen Psaki is a lousy White House press secretary and an even lousier liar:

You guys.

Right? Go big or go home!

No. Because it doesn’t. $3.5 trillion is not $0 and it will never be $0, no matter how badly Democrats want it to be.

