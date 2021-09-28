https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/28/jen-psaki-knows-none-of-us-are-mathematicians-but-trust-her-when-she-says-3-5t-spending-bill-costs-zero-some-restrictions-apply-video/

While we’re still very much interested in Jen Psaki insisting that Joe Biden didn’t say no one warned him about possible troop withdrawal repercussions, despite there being documented and widely available footage of him saying that very thing. But Jen Psaki doesn’t like to limit herself to just one big lie per day.

That’s why she’s so willing to lie about Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending bill that we can’t afford.

The @PressSec: I know none of us are mathematicians, otherwise none of us would be here. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 28, 2021

None of us are mathematicians, but according to our calculations, Jen Psaki is a lousy White House press secretary and an even lousier liar:

Psaki just said “I know none of us are mathematicians otherwise we wouldn’t be here” before repeating the lie that the $3.5 trillion spending bill would cost “ZERO” I can’t believe this video is real. pic.twitter.com/ZEzjsy3xb4 — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) September 28, 2021

You guys.

If $3.5T costs zero why not make it an even $10T? 20T? — NankerPhelge (@ErnestTubb72) September 28, 2021

Right? Go big or go home!

“Sometimes, Winston, two and two are five. Sometimes they are three. Sometimes 3,500,000,000,000 is zero. You must try harder. It is not easy to become sane.” https://t.co/X1WioMDQrQ — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) September 28, 2021

Can someone please explain how 3,500,000,000,000 = 0? — JustJer (@JustJer6) September 28, 2021

No. Because it doesn’t. $3.5 trillion is not $0 and it will never be $0, no matter how badly Democrats want it to be.

If you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with BS https://t.co/xfqZ2cHCqp — Abel Financial (@abelfinancial) September 28, 2021

