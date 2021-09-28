https://www.dailywire.com/news/joe-rogan-champions-freedom-anything-that-can-inhibit-your-freedom-is-by-definition-anti-american

Famed podcast host Joe Rogan aggressively championed freedom in a video that he posted to his Instagram this week, warning against giving politicians “any kind of power that didn’t previously exist” because those politicians will exploit the power to take away freedoms.

“As soon as you give politicians power, any kind of power that didn’t exist previously, if they can figure out a way to force you into carrying something that lets you enter businesses or lets you do this or let businesses open, historically, they are not going to give that power up, they find new reasons to use it,” Rogan said. “We have to protect those freedoms at all costs, whether you agree with people’s choices or not, because it is the foundation that this country was founded on, freedom.”

“This idea of freedom, there’s so many people that think it’s frivolous, it’s not important, it’s not the main thing that we should be focused on. But it is the literal structure that allows this country to be so f***ing amazing,” he continued. “Every single country that’s ever existed, other than the United States, up until 1776, every f***ing country that has ever existed, was run by dictators, all of them. This is the first experiment in self government that actually worked, and he created the greatest superpower the world’s ever known. It created the greatest cultural machine, the greatest machine of art and creativity and innovation, right f***ing here.”

“And how did it do that? It did it through freedom,” Rogan continued. “And as soon as you see something, anything that comes along and inhibits your freedom, you should be very cautious about that, you should be very suspicious. Because anything that comes along that can inhibit your freedom is by definition, anti-American.”

The audio of Rogan’s remarks in the video appear to come from an episode back in early August in which he warned against coronavirus passports. The video that Rogan championed on social media, which was made by Samuel Rivera Films, was released late last month, but Rogan shared it on Instagram on Monday.

In Rogan’s remarks last month, he and a guest slammed CNN’s Don Lemon for pushing for drastic measures against those who choose to not get vaccinated. Rogan said that people who think that way are “dumb” because “they don’t understand history, they don’t understand human beings.”

“They don’t understand human nature. The don’t understand the history of every single country that’s ever existed other than the United States, up until 1776, every f***ing country that has ever existed was run by dictators,” Rogan said. “All of them. This is the first one where you had elected officials. This is the first experiment in self government that actually worked. And it created the greatest superpower the world’s ever known, it created the greatest cultural machine, the greatest machine of art and creativity and innovation, right f***ing here. And how did it do that? It did it through freedom. Because when you give people freedom, you let people do whatever the f*** they want to do, they actually find ways to succeed and grow and thrive.”

“But as soon as you put the boots to them, as soon as you tell them, you have to do this, or you can’t do that, you have to listen to me. Now you have a mini dictator, you have a one step away from a king, you have a one step closer, you’re moving one step closer to a dictatorship. That’s what the f*** is happening. That’s what’s gonna happen with the vaccine passport,” Rogan continued. “That’s what’s going to happen if they close borders. You can’t enter New York City unless you have your papers. You can’t go to here unless you have that. You can’t get on a plane unless you do what I say. And people say, well, it’s all about protecting people from the–, no it’s not.”

