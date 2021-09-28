https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/leftists-protest-home-bidens-dhs-chief-mayorkas-harass-wife-video/

Leftists protested at the home of Joe Biden’s Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday and harassed his wife.

The activists unfurled a 30-foot banner, made from emergency blankets, accusing him of continuing former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

BREAKING: DHS Secretary Mayorkas oversees ICE, Border Patrol and the rest of Biden’s immigration agenda. We just covered his house with a 30-foot emergency blanket banner, speaking the truth: on immigration, the Biden presidency is a continuation of Trump policy pic.twitter.com/es4gwRGjii — ✡️ Never Again Action ✡️ (@NeverAgainActn) September 27, 2021

“We just covered his house with a 30-foot emergency blanket banner, speaking the truth: on immigration, the Biden presidency is a continuation of Trump policy,” the group who organized the protest, Never Again Action, tweeted.

Never Again Action describes themselves as “Jews, immigrants & allies taking direct action to #AbolishICE, so they can no longer persecute immigrants.”

“We talked briefly to the wife of DHS Secretary Mayorkas. She was very angry, and told us that this was her family home. And we really do understand that,” the group said in a tweet. “But again, there are families being torn apart every day. There are people being deported from their home forever, every day.”

We talked briefly to the wife of DHS Secretary Mayorkas. She was very angry, and told us that this was her family home. And we really do understand that. But again, there are families being torn apart every day. There are people being deported from their home forever, every day. pic.twitter.com/QiQYR8lLgv — ✡️ Never Again Action ✡️ (@NeverAgainActn) September 27, 2021

Biden promised to dismantle Trump’s cruel immigration system, and replace it with one that’s “fair and humane.” Instead, his admin is doubling down on Trump’s policies and tactics of fear. It’s exactly what we all voted against. pic.twitter.com/nTeqt2erYv — ✡️ Never Again Action ✡️ (@NeverAgainActn) September 27, 2021

