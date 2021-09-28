https://anotherwell.com/2021/09/28/living-here-but-longing-for-there/

For our conversation is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ: Who shall change our vile body, that it may be fashioned like unto his glorious body, according to the working whereby he is able even to subdue all things unto himself. – Philippians 3:20-21

When Paul used the word “conversation” he was speaking of our citizenship. One said it this way, “We have our city in Heaven.” This world isn’t home for you and I. That is why we so often feel out of place. We are living here but, if you’re like me, you find yourself longing for there.

There are times of joy in this life, but so often it is mixed with sickness, sorrow, burdens and difficulties. But, there is a place where these things are vanquished and that is our true home. There will come the day when He will change these old “vile” bodies to be fashioned like His glorious body.

Paul is talking about these old bodies that deal with sin and sorrows of life. We’ll one day have a glorified body where these things will be no more. While we are here we must press onward, but live expecting Him to come at any moment. As a matter of fact, He could come today!

