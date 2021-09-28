https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/574305-mail-delivery-about-to-get-slower-temporarily-more-expensive

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is anticipating slower operations, telling USA Today that the agency is going to be implementing new operating standards that may backup mail deliveries and pickups.

Beginning on Friday, the USPS will “implement new service standards for First Class Mail and Periodicals,” USPS spokeswoman Kim Frum told reporters.

Some of the changes will result in increased transit times for cross-country and other long-distance deliveries, although according to Frum, 61 percent of first class mail and 93 percent of periodicals will not be affected by the changes.

Single-piece first-class mail will still have the standard delivery time of two days. This generally includes mail that is smaller and lightweight.

First-class packages, however, will be subject to new delivery standards and times by Friday.

The USPS had previously warned customers of delayed delivery times in August, with Postmaster General Louis DeJoyLouis DeJoyWatchdog says USPS regularly cheats workers of pay FreedomWorks misfires on postal reform Postal Service to slow certain mail deliveries starting in October MORE citing logistics like air transportation as hindrances, as well as the agency’s new 10-year infrastructure plan to overhaul its operations.

Major financial losses have prompted the USPS redesign, which include consolidating facilities and gradually implementing new electric vehicle delivery cars.

Frum confirmed that more ground transportation will be utilized by the USPS to deliver mail, which has more reliability and consistency than air transportation.

“With this change, we will improve service reliability and predictability for customers while also driving efficiencies across the Postal Service network,” she told USA Today.

