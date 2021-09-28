https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/574219-majority-in-new-poll-now-distrusts-biden-on-covid-19

A majority of Americans questioned in a new survey says President BidenJoe BidenFord to bolster electric vehicle production in multi-billion dollar push Protesters demonstrate outside Manchin’s houseboat over opposition to reconciliation package Alabama eyes using pandemic relief funds on prison system MORE cannot be trusted on the coronavirus pandemic

The Axios-Ipsos poll released Tuesday found that 53 percent of respondents said they didn’t have very much trust or no trust at all in Biden to provide accurate information about the coronavirus. Forty-five percent trust the president either a great deal or fair amount, according to the survey.

When Biden first took office in January, 58 percent said they trusted him to provide accurate information about COVID-19.

The new poll found that 81 percent of Democrats trusted Biden on the coronavirus, compared to 11 percent of Republicans and 42 percent of independents.

The results come as the nation deals with a rise in coronavirus infections fueled by the delta variant. While the U.S. has not gone back to the same lockdowns seen at this time last year, there’s still no clear end to the pandemic in sight.

The Axios-Ipsos survey found that declining trust over the pandemic is also an issue among other institutions.

Forty-nine percent of respondents said they trusted the federal government to provide accurate information on COVID-19, compared to 54 percent who said as much two weeks ago.

In addition, 50 percent said they trusted their state government to provide accurate information on COVID-19, also down from 54 percent who responded that they trusted the government earlier this month.

Further, 64 percent said they trusted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, down 2 percentage points from when the last survey.

Sixty percent said they trusted “national public health officials” to provide accurate information about COVID-19, down 2 points.

The new poll surveyed 1,105 adults aged 18 and older from Sept. 24 to 27 and has a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points.

