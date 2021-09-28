https://www.dailywire.com/news/marine-officer-who-criticized-military-leadership-over-bidens-afghanistan-withdrawal-thrown-in-brig

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, the Marine officer who went viral online recently after he called out the military leadership of the Biden administration, has been thrown in the brig, according to his family.

“All our son did is ask the questions that everybody was asking themselves, but they were too scared to speak out loud,” Stu Scheller Sr. told Task & Purpose. “He was asking for accountability. In fact, I think he even asked for an apology that we made mistakes, but they couldn’t do that, which is mind-blowing.”

Scheller previously said in one of his videos that if military leadership accepted accountability that it “would do more for service members with PTSD and struggling with purpose than any other transparent piece of paper or message and I haven’t received that.”

“They had a gag order on him and asked him not to speak,” Scheller’s father added. “He did, and they incarcerated him. They don’t know what to do with him.”

The U.S. Marine Corps issued a statement confirming that Scheller has been sent to the brig:

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller Jr. is currently in pre-trial confinement in the Regional Brig for Marine Corps Installations East aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune pending an Article 32 preliminary hearing. The time, date, and location of the proceedings have not been determined. Lt. Col. Scheller will be afforded all due process.

Breitbart News Pentagon correspondent Kristina Wong posted a message from Scheller’s parents that was titled “STANDING WITH STU IS STANDING WITH OUR ACTIVE DUTY AND VETERAN SERVICE MEMBERS.” The message stated:

It is with a heavy heart that we, his parents, are informing you that our son, Lt. Col Stuart Scheller, has been incarcerated by the USMC this morning, September 27, 2021. He was issued a Gag order which he broke this weekend by posting on social media. Like us, he is a Proud American that has honorably served his nation for seventeen years and was simply asking the system that he dedicated his life to, the Military, to also support him. His command seems to be concerned but does not appear to have the tools to support him at this time. Incarceration appears to be their only solution. The lack of ACCOUNTABILITY for the botched Afghanistan withdrawal has caused many issues and stressors for thousands of our Service Members who have asked, “WAS IT ALL WORTH IT?” In thirty days, our son Lt. Col Stuart Scheller went from being an exemplary Marine, handpicked by the Corp and placed in a highly prestigious position as the Commander of the Advanced Infantry Training Battalion, to a Marine that is being incarcerated for Demanding ACCOUNTABILITY and INTEGRITY from Military Leadership. All our son did was ask the questions that everyone was asking themselves, but too scared to speak out loud. He doesn’t deserve this treatment. Recently, Stu asked to resign; The USMC told us, his parents, that our son serves at the pleasure of the President. They have not accepted his resignation. He understood from his first posting that he was risking his retirement, his medical benefits, and the stability of his family by speaking out. HE HAS INDEED LOST ALL OF THESE AND NOW HIS FREEDOM. Yet, he was willing to risk that all for the country he loves and to protect the men and women who have served and continued to serve by answering that much-needed question: WAS IT ALL WORTH IT? ACCOUNTABILITY and HONESTY are essential to answering this question!

