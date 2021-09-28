https://noqreport.com/2021/09/28/marine-who-criticized-deadly-afghanistan-withdrawal-thrown-in-the-brig/

Jason Minto/U.S. Air Force via AP Though the Biden administration piled up so many failures over the last month that it’s been pushed off the front page, Americans are still stranded in Afghanistan. That follows a completely botched withdrawal that resulted in 13 dead Americans and pallets of taxpayer money promised to the Taliban.

Enter Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller. You may remember him as the officer who spoke out against the deadly incompetence on display and asked for accountability among the military leadership. His plea ended going viral and driving a conversation about the double standards in the military where Pentagon darlings can seemingly do anything without repercussion.

But now there’s another twist to the story. Apparently, Scheller has been thrown in the brig, being held in pre-trial detention. Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller in brig after blasting leaders over Afghanistan withdrawal https://t.co/CUMEjtZKo4 — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 27, 2021 “All our son did is ask the questions that everybody was asking themselves, but they were too scared to speak out loud,” said Stu Scheller Sr. “He was asking for accountability. In fact, I think he even asked for an apology that we made mistakes, but they couldn’t do that, […]