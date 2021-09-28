https://thehill.com/policy/defense/574250-milley-defends-remarks-says-he-knew-trump-didnt-intend-to-attack-china

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark MilleyMark MilleyOvernight Defense & National Security — Presented by AM General — Pentagon officials prepare for grilling Gen. Milley faces his toughest day yet on Capitol Hill Republican lawmakers warn against more military coordination with Russia MORE on Tuesday defended contacts with his Chinese counterpart in final weeks of the Trump administration as well as his decision to call a meeting of senior military officials to review the procedures for launching deadly weapons.

Milley said in testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee the calls were generated by “concerning intelligence” that caused Americans officials to believe the Chinese were worried about an attack on them by the U.S.

“I am certain, President Trump Donald TrumpJan. 6 committee chair says panel will issue a ‘good number’ of additional subpoenas Overnight Defense & National Security — Presented by AM General — Pentagon officials prepare for grilling Biden nominates head of Africa CDC to lead global AIDS response MORE did not intend on attacking the Chinese and it is my directed responsibility – and it was my directed responsibility by the secretary — to convey presidential orders and intent,” Milley said in his opening remarks.

“My job at that time was to de-escalate. My message again was consistent: calm, steady, and deescalate. We are not going to attack you.”

Milley also said that, following the Jan. 8 call with his Chinese counterpart, he briefed then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike PompeoTrump administration mulled kidnapping, assassinating Julian Assange: report Republican lawmakers raise security, privacy concerns over Huawei cloud services WashPost fact-checker gives Pompeo four ‘Pinocchios’ for ‘zombie’ claim about Obama Iran deal MORE and then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark MeadowsJan. 6 committee chair says panel will issue a ‘good number’ of additional subpoenas Graham told Trump he ‘f’d up’ his presidency: book Executive privilege fight poses hurdles for Trump MORE, in addition to Christopher Miller, who at the time was serving as acting defense secretary.

The calls were reported in the new book “Peril” written by Washington Post journalists Robert Costa and Bob Woodward and triggered enormous scrutiny of Milley in recent weeks. Milley’s comments on Tuesday were his most extensive public remarks addressing the revelations.

In his extraordinary testimony, Milley also expanded on a phone call that he received from Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiManchin cast doubt on deal this week for .5T spending bill Obama says US ‘desperately needs’ Biden legislation ahead of key votes Congress shows signs of movement on stalled Biden agenda MORE (D-Calif.) later that same day during which she asked about Trump’s ability to launch nuclear weapons. Pelosi raised the concerns two days after throngs of Trump supporters flooded the Capitol, launching a deadly insurrection motivated by Trump’s false claims that he won the 2020 election.

“I sought to assure her that nuclear launch is governed by a very specific and deliberate process. She was concerned and made various personal references characterizing the President,” Milley told the committee members on Tuesday.

“I explained to her that the President is the sole nuclear launch authority and he doesn’t launch them alone and that I am not qualified to determine the mental health of the president of the United States,” Milley continued. “There are processes, protocols, and procedures in place and I repeatedly assured her there is no chance of an illegal, unauthorized, or accidental launch.”

Milley confirmed that he met with senior military officials in his office to “refresh” the procedures around launching nuclear weapons. Milley acknowledged that he is not in the chain of command but said the meeting was within his statutory authority as the president’s primary military adviser.

“At no time was I attempting to change or influence the process, usurp authority, or insert myself in the chain of command, but I am expected, I am required, to give my advice and ensure that the President is fully informed on military matters,” Milley told the committee.

Milley has faced tough criticism from Republicans following the revelations. Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioOvernight Defense & National Security — Presented by AM General — Pentagon officials prepare for grilling Gen. Milley faces his toughest day yet on Capitol Hill The Memo: Biden’s immigration problems reach crescendo in Del Rio MORE (R-Fla.) wrote to Biden asking that he fire the top general, who he accused of “actively” undermining the sitting president and contemplating “a treasonous leak of classified information” to China.

The White House has stood by Milley, with Biden telling reporters earlier this month that he has “great confidence” in the joint chiefs chairman.

Milley during his testimony described his loyalty to the U.S. and its Constitution “absolute” and made clear his belief that the military must steer clear of politics.

“I firmly believe in civilian control of the military as a bedrock principle essential to the health this Republic and I am committed to ensuring the military stays clear of domestic politics,” Milley told the committee.

In addition to the public explanation, Milley also submitted two unclassified memos detailing his calls with his Chinese counterpart as well as his phone call with Pelosi to the committee. He welcomed further discussion regarding the intelligence indicating the Chinese worried about a U.S. attack in a classified session with lawmakers, which is expected to follow the open session on Tuesday.

Updated at 11:05 a.m.

