Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark MilleyMark MilleyOvernight Defense & National Security — Presented by AM General — Pentagon officials prepare for grilling Gen. Milley faces his toughest day yet on Capitol Hill Republican lawmakers warn against more military coordination with Russia MORE on Tuesday told lawmakers he spoke with several authors for their recent books on the Trump administration, including veteran journalist Bob Woodward for his book “Peril,” which has triggered enormous scrutiny of the four-star general in recent weeks.

In addition to speaking to Woodward for “Peril,” which was co-authored by fellow Washington Post journalist Robert Costa, Milley said he also spoke to Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig for their book “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year” and to Michael Bender for “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost.”

When asked by Sen. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnBig Tech should pay for damaging mental health Facebook to testify in Senate after report finds Instagram harms mental health House Oversight Democrat presses Facebook for ‘failure’ to protect users MORE (R-Tenn.) whether he was “accurately represented” in the books, Milley responded, “I haven’t read any of the books, I don’t know.”

“I’ve seen press reporting of it. I haven’t read the books,” Milley added.

Blackburn then asked Milley to read the books and “let us know if you are accurately presented and portrayed,” to which Milley said he would.

Milley has been heavily scrutinized in the past several weeks after “Peril” revealed several of his actions in the final days of President Trump Donald TrumpJan. 6 committee chair says panel will issue a ‘good number’ of additional subpoenas Overnight Defense & National Security — Presented by AM General — Pentagon officials prepare for grilling Biden nominates head of Africa CDC to lead global AIDS response MORE’s time in office, including calls with his Chinese counterpart and his decision to call a meeting of senior military officials to review the procedures for launching deadly weapons.

Earlier in his testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Milley stressed that the calls to China were generated by “concerning intelligence” that caused Americans officials to believe the Chinese were worried about an attack on them by the U.S., which he assured them would not happen.

In his most extensive public remarks addressing the revelations, Milley also expanded on a phone call that he received from Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiManchin cast doubt on deal this week for .5T spending bill Obama says US ‘desperately needs’ Biden legislation ahead of key votes Congress shows signs of movement on stalled Biden agenda MORE (D-Calif.) later that same day, during which she asked about Trump’s ability to launch nuclear weapons following the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

“I sought to assure her that nuclear launch is governed by a very specific and deliberate process. She was concerned and made various personal references characterizing the president,” Milley said.

