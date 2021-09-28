https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/more-jewish-american-hate-crime-victims-combined-number-asians-muslims

More American Jews last year were reportedly the target of hate crimes than the combined number of Asians, Muslim and transgender people in the country.

The finding was published Monday by the Washington Free Beacon based on an analysis of just-released FBI crime- tracking data.

The agency recorded 676 instances of criminal offenses motivated by prejudice or hatred of Jews, making anti-Semitic hate crimes the third-most-common type of hate crimes, trailing anti-black and anti-white attacks, the publication also found.

While the media and politicians have focused on an increase of domestic hate crime attacks against Asians, the FBI recorded just 274 total incidents in 2020.

Americans who identify as Asian make up roughly 7 percent of the U.S. population. Jews, who make up just 1.75% of the population, are more than twice as likely to experience hate crimes as Asian-Americans, the Beacon also reports.

This year, President Biden signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, following reports on an increase in attacks on Asian-Americans, in apparent backlash from the coronavirus that started in China.

