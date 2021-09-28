https://noqreport.com/2021/09/28/nba-star-bradley-beal-defiantly-reveals-why-he-hasnt-gotten-covid-19-vaccine/

Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal spoke out on Monday to defiantly say that he has not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine for personal reasons.

“I don’t feel pressure, I don’t think you can pressure anybody to making a decision about their body or what they put into their body,” said Beal, 28, according to NBC Sports . “We can have this conversation about a lot of different topics besides vaccines, too. You can’t necessarily force anybody. I think you kind of let people come into their own about it.”

Beal was forced to withdraw from Team USA’s 12-man roster for the Tokyo Olympics back in July after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Yeah, I had it, but that doesn’t mean I can’t get it again,” he added today. “I mean, it’s no different than somebody with the vaccine. Yes, I developed antibodies for it, so my chances will be less likely for it as well. It’s still a possibility, just like there are players and coaches and staff who are vaxxed that are missing camp as well.”

Beal went on to say that while he “didn’t get sick at all” during his COVID-19 battle, he did lose his sense of smell. He also said that he […]