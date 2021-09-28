https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nba-star-bradley-beal-is-vaccine-woke-brilliantly-played/

Bradley Beal: “I would like an explanation to you know, people with vaccines, why are they still getting COVID? … Like, it’s funny that, ‘oh, it reduces your chances of going to the hospital.’ It doesn’t eliminate anybody from getting COVID, right?” pic.twitter.com/XMLu5AsL4C — Hoop District (@Hoop_District) September 27, 2021

The twitter clip has the best cut of Beal’s remarks. This is expertly played by Beal.

‘I’m just asking questions.’

The youtube is a news report from Channel 9 in DC





