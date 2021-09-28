https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nba-star-bradley-beal-is-vaccine-woke-brilliantly-played/

Posted by Kane on September 28, 2021 10:58 am

The twitter clip has the best cut of Beal’s remarks.  This is expertly played by Beal.

‘I’m just asking questions.’

The youtube is a news report from Channel 9 in DC



