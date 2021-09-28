https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/28/new-book-by-stephanie-grisham-explains-trumps-visit-to-walter-reed-hospital-in-2019-hint-lib-conspiracy-theorists-look-even-dumber-now/

Remember that allegedly mysterious trip then President Donald Trump took to Walter Reed hospital in 2019 that set off like a bajillion lib conspiracy theories?

According to a new book out by former White House and Melania Trump aide Stephanie Grisham, it was for a colonoscopy and the reason for the secrecy was that Trump didn’t want “Pence in charge or be ‘the butt of a joke’ on late-night TV”:

It was a days-long mystery in the national news, but Grisham’s book strongly hints that the president went to Walter Reed for a simple colonoscopy

⁰She writes that Trump didn’t want Pence in charge or be “the butt of a joke” on late-night TV. https://t.co/xFtr7sh5Nd — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) September 28, 2021

Wow. These tweets look even dumber now as libs attempted to spin the visit into some sort of health crisis:

The White House will say nothing, but there remain lingering and growing questions about Trump’s health three weeks after his surprise visit to Walter Reed. https://t.co/8mbnDs0Yep via @politicususa — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 15, 2019

Hillary Clinton got pneumonia and right wing media–WITH AN MSM ASSIST–gleefully turned it into a weeks long story about infirmity and deception. We still don’t know why Trump took an emergency trip to Walter Reed several days ago, and everyone’s moved on. https://t.co/NVFnHRJmQY — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) December 3, 2019

Did anybody ever get to the bottom of when Trump went to Walter Reed for his 5150 psych hold or no? Oh, I mean “super normal half check up” — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 20, 2019

Every top polling Democrat running for president is over the age of 70, yet we have only a few pages of medical details from each. We also don’t have any information about why Trump visited Walter Reed early this year. Should there be a law mandating health disclosure? — Kimberly Leonard (@leonardkl) December 30, 2019

Other snippets from the book.

On Putin:

She saw Trump lean toward Putin that day and tell him: “Okay, I’m going to act a little tougher with you for a few minutes. But it’s for the cameras, and after they leave, we’ll talk. You understand.” https://t.co/RElSRYtB7I — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 28, 2021

On Trump’s hair:

Grisham even claims to know dirt on Trump’s hair, which she says he cuts himself with “a huge pair of scissors that could probably cut a ribbon at an opening of one of his properties” https://t.co/tY9Fn8GRej — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) September 28, 2021

On Ivanka and Jared:

She wrote that the first lady and White House staff called Ivanka “the Princess”…and Grisham dubbed Kushner “the Slim Reaper” for his habit of inserting himself into other people’s projects, making a mess and leaving them to take the blame.” https://t.co/CTh0735gwG — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) September 28, 2021

On Melania:

“The Secret Service gave [Melania] a nickname, ‘Rapunzel,’ because she rarely left her tower, a.k.a the White House residence.” https://t.co/oAb7vFhFCG — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) September 28, 2021

And:

“If she wasn’t spending time with her son, Barron, or her parents, she was working on her photo albums, which Grisham calls one of ‘her two children.’” https://t.co/oAb7vFhFCG — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) September 28, 2021

