Remember that allegedly mysterious trip then President Donald Trump took to Walter Reed hospital in 2019 that set off like a bajillion lib conspiracy theories?

According to a new book out by former White House and Melania Trump aide Stephanie Grisham, it was for a colonoscopy and the reason for the secrecy was that Trump didn’t want “Pence in charge or  be ‘the butt of a joke’ on late-night TV”:

Wow. These tweets look even dumber now as libs attempted to spin the visit into some sort of health crisis:

Other snippets from the book.

On Putin:

On Trump’s hair:

On Ivanka and Jared:

On Melania:

And:

***

