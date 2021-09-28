http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/o3JwWQJHCDY/new-frontiers-in-whoppers.php

The minders in the White House daycare operation have promulgated the lie that the multitrillion dollar spending extravaganza President Biden supports is free. They are disseminating the lie in the name of Biden himself, as in the the tweet below.

My Build Back Better Agenda costs zero dollars. Instead of wasting money on tax breaks, loopholes, and tax evasion for big corporations and the wealthy, we can make a once-in-a-generation investment in working America. And it adds zero dollars to the national debt. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 26, 2021

RedState’s Nick Arama shows how the psychedelic Jen Psaki, the Democrats’ far-left contingent in the House and other Democrats as well as the Democrats’ media adjunct at the Washington Post have fallen into line. See Arama’s post “Here’s Why Biden Is so Desperate to Sell the Lie That His Plan Costs ‘Zero Dollars.’”

The instant coordination is astounding in its own way. Gleichschaltung never had it so good. Below is the contribution of Glenn Kessler. In his Twitter profile Kessler describes himself as the “editor/chief writer of Washington Post’s Fact Checker, revealing the truth behind the rhetoric.” Do you recall what was revealed the day the truth behind the rhetoric died?

Uh, do people not understand gross cost versus net? $3.5 trillion is before tax increases and fees. Trump’s gross tax cut was $5.5 trillion before other tax increases etc reduced it to $2 trillion in net costs (ie, higher deficits) https://t.co/Kd7iV7l5gS — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 27, 2021

Arama contends that the White House has adopted this patently absurd line to bring Senators Manchin and Sinema into the fold. My own working hypothesis is that when you’re depending on Joe Manchin to hang tight, you’re in a bad spot. Yet even I find it difficult to believe that Manchin can be worked over by such an absurd lie. It feels like they’re just toying with us at this point.

