Nurses and hospital staff in NY who haven’t been Vaccinated are terminated

Officials say 84% of state workers are fully vaccinated, but tens of thousands are still holding out.

A nurse of 20 years who is being terminated spoke about the mandate:

“For us, it’s not just about vaccines, it’s about human rights as well, for the people that wanted to take the vaccine and these people I think should have taken the vaccine,” she said. “I’m not against the vaccine. I’m also against human rights (violations), and you have the right to choose to take it, and I should have the right to choose not to if I feel like it’s not good for me.”

Some 16% of the state’s 450,000 hospital staff, or roughly 72,000 workers, have not been fully vaccinated, the governor’s office said.

Healthcare workers who are fired for refusing to get vaccinated will not be eligible for unemployment insurance.

Hochul to send in the National Guard…

