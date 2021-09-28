https://nationalfile.com/nhs-england-gets-punked-by-truthers-sending-out-fake-vaccine-consent-letters-that-expose-vaccine-problems/

NHS England, a government health agency, is scrambling to do damage control after the Truth movement sent out fake NHS vaccine consent letters that list the problems with the Coronavirus vaccine and expose the globalist vaccine agenda. The punk rock Truthers rattled the government and the mainstream media outlet Sky News, which has to scurry around trying to call the fake letters “vaccine misinformation.”

The letters state that “Adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines include, but are not limited to: strokes, blindness, deafness, clotting, miscarriages, and anaphylaxis and cardiovascular disorders” and “The manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccines are immune from civil liability.” Here is one of the truthful, honest, and righteous fake NHS letters:

NHS is a pretty creepy agency. As I reported: The government entities NHS England and NHS Improvement Behaviour Change Unit, operating under the banner of the National Health Service in the United Kingdom, secretly put together a research presentation on how to psychologically target various groups of people, including young and elderly people, to convince them to take the Coronavirus vaccine. The presentation is shockingly cynical, and now it has been leaked and obtained by NATIONAL FILE.

NHS strategies are both positive and negative in tone. NHS think it’s a good idea to provide vaccination “incentives” including badges, stickers and “Your care home is safe” posters to care home residents. But NHS also advises using the hard sell on people over age 65, with the suggested line: “The virus isn’t getting weaker. Over 65s are over 3 times more likely to die if you get COVID. Think about how you will feel if you do not get vaccinated and end up with COVID-19.” NHS is obsessed with getting young people vaccinated, even though NHS acknowledges that young people are not at severe risk, so they cooked up this very cynical suggested line: “We understand the restrictions have caused you anxiety, depression, loneliness and isolation. You are invited later during the vaccine roll-out because you are unliekly (sic) to get ill and have complications. However, your vaccination is vital: You are key to achieving community immunity because we need about 80% coverage. You have a very important part to play in the national effort — normality can only return for you and others, with your vaccination.”

NATIONAL FILE presents some key slides below from the 17-slide presentation “Optimising Vaccination Roll Out — Dos and Don’ts for all messaging, documents and “communications” in the widest sense.”

Slide 1: ‘Optimising Vaccination Roll Out’

Slide 2: The UK government is targeting categories of people including “Young People” and “Over 65s” and “Care Home Residents” to increase vaccination rates.

Slide 3: “We need to convert 2 in every three of the undecided and protect those who already willing,” says the document. “This will take more than logistics and simple messaging…A behavioural approach can enhance impact as part of the programme.”

Slide 6: Notice how the UK government wants its messaging objectives to be “Waved into guidelines (all letters and documents that advise, recommend or mandate practice, including protocols” in addition to “Digital media.”

Slide 7: “Don’t make onerous the task of being accredited/recognised” to be an immuniser.



Slide 8: When it comes to Care Home Residents, the NHS thinks it will “land well” to say “You are going first in the roll out for your personal protection, quality of life, family access, and return to normal.” NHS wants to “Provide incentives” to the care home residents to get the vaccine, including “Your Care Home is safe’ posters” and “‘I’m halfway there/I’ve taken the first step’ badge/sticker for a two-dose vaccine.”

Slide 9: NHS thinks it will “land well” to say “This vaccine is effective in your age group and will allow you to return to normality, which means freedom do what you enjoy, such as group classes, swimming, seeing friends and family, and getting your life back.” NHS also suggests the more negative line, “The virus isn’t getting weaker. Over 65s are over 3 times more likely to die if you get COVID. Think about how you will feel if you do not get vaccinated and end up with COVID-19.”

Slide 10: Coercing health care workers with the line, “We advocate the vaccine and are leading by example. I am having the vaccine today.”

Slide 11: NHS is especially focused on getting young people to consent to vaccination. One line that NHS thinks will land well goes like this: “We understand the restrictions have caused you anxiety, depression, loneliness and isolation. You are invited later during the vaccine roll-out because you are unliekly to get ill and have complications. However, your vaccination is vital: You are key to achieving community immunity because we need about 80% coverage. You have a very important part to play in the national effort — normality can only return for you and others, with your vaccination.” NHS also wants to warn young people about “conspiracy theories across social media.”

Slide 12: So cynical

Slide 13: Can you believe the globalists actually spend money on this program?

Slide 15: NHS says that “The youth community is highly sceptical, more likely to believe false information and requires significant focussed attention…”

Slide 16: Here are the “Barriers and Drivers” to vaccination that NHS has identified people in each targeted category

Slide 17: “MINDSPACE is a checklist of influences on our behaviour for use when making policy”

