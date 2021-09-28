https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/28/nikole-hannah-jones-calls-out-fred-joseph-for-misusing-his-platform/

Wow. Wow. Wow.

Nikole Hannah-Jones called out author Fred Joseph for using his massive social-media platform to get a white woman fired over an altercation he had with her at a Brooklyn dog park that we told you about on Sunday night.

“This didn’t sit right with me and does not seem like an ethical use of one’s platform,” she tweeted:

Hannah-Jones was responding to this tweet from author and Davidson College professor Issac Bailey that was also critical of Joseph’s actions:

Wait, we’re AGREEING with her?

LOL:

“Thank you” for tweeting this!

***

