Nikole Hannah-Jones called out author Fred Joseph for using his massive social-media platform to get a white woman fired over an altercation he had with her at a Brooklyn dog park that we told you about on Sunday night.

“This didn’t sit right with me and does not seem like an ethical use of one’s platform,” she tweeted:

Yeah. This didn’t sit right with me and does not seem like an ethical use of one’s platform. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) September 27, 2021

Hannah-Jones was responding to this tweet from author and Davidson College professor Issac Bailey that was also critical of Joseph’s actions:

This doesn’t feel like a proportionate consequence for the offense. An angry encounter between strangers in a park doesn’t need to be resolved this way. https://t.co/wLtwuQTEnu — @ijbailey (@ijbailey) September 27, 2021

I agree with Ida Wells! Welcome to 2021. pic.twitter.com/bNWrWH64RO — David Price (@DavidPr80944324) September 28, 2021

I never thought I would see the day when we agree. But here we are 🤷🏼‍♀️ — pastor holy whore (@rhohell2020) September 27, 2021

