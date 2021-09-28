https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/28/north-carolina-based-hospital-system-fires-about-175-workers-over-vaccination-mandate/

As Twitchy reported Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that effective at midnight, hospital workers and nurses that had not been vaccinated would be fired and replaced by the National Guard. We don’t know how many people that affected, but a North Carolina-based hospital system just let go around 175 workers in a mass termination over the hospital’s vaccine mandate.

WASH POST: North Carolina-based hospital system fires about 175 workers in one of largest-ever mass terminations due to vaccine mandate — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) September 28, 2021

The Washington Post reports that Novant Health said last week that 375 unvaccinated workers across 15 hospitals and 800 clinics had been suspended for not getting immunized. Unvaccinated employees had been given five days to comply or be fired.

When does the class action wrongful termination suit get filed? — DoNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 (@shoveitjack) September 28, 2021

Keep in mind, all of those who were fired have likely been working through the coronavirus pandemic and before the vaccine was even introduced.

And un-vaxxed throughout the original scourge — Bella Dottore 💫 (@GeenaJagger) September 28, 2021

Meanwhile, two weeks ago, my elderly mother had to lay in an emergency room for 2 days because Novant Health did not have enough people to staff the rooms in the hospital. Now they fire another 175 people and pretend they care about their patients. — Mcginger88 (@Mcginger881) September 28, 2021

Every single one of those 175 workers needs to run for some sort of political office, or a commission, or a board in their community. Take your communities back. — wil (@centexwil) September 28, 2021

October 1st is the day for our major hospital network here in Northern Kentucky. I personally know several people who will lose their jobs, including a cousin who is 14 weeks pregnant. They tried to take it to court but the judge denied a stay — Gretchen Cochran (@GrettyjaneC) September 28, 2021

My wife worked Atrium there in NC. Most of those doctors/nurses aren’t conservatives. Lots of people of color getting canned. Ditto the nurses and doctors in New York, a state that’s nearly 70% democrat. I know the media paints all unvaxed as MAGA rednecks but it’s not true — The Man Down The Saitama Hall (@TMDTH1) September 28, 2021

They were unassailable front line heroes just a few months ago https://t.co/UJihiqs8mS — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 28, 2021

We’re all in this together. — Joe Gose (@JoeGose7) September 28, 2021

I thought they were having trouble finding workers? — SmokyHillBound (@SmokyHillBound) September 28, 2021

Now they’ll complain about staff shortages and long waits. — adam c ❁ (@well_ya_know_) September 28, 2021

And they will use that as an excuse to deny treatment. It’s happening already. — Allieicious (@Allieicious) September 28, 2021

So much for the justification that vaccine mandates are necessary to avoid overburdening the hospital system. — PragmaticLibertarian (@parallel235) September 28, 2021

👆👆Biden tied all Medicare and Medicaid payments to having a fully vaxxxed medical staff. This will happen coast to coast pic.twitter.com/Rl0bGdf8e6 — VK (@vjeannek) September 28, 2021

It can’t be a true pandemic if you’re firing frontline medical workers. In a true pandemic, this wouldn’t even be an option. — AFGN DDS (@DanielS67117545) September 28, 2021

Peak stupidity. In a real health crisis you don’t fire healthcare workers. — Michael Miller (@Ratio611978) September 28, 2021

Firing the front line medical heroes to own the unvaxxed seems like an odd flex. — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) September 28, 2021

The pandemic is so terrible, we can afford to fire unvaccinated health care workers and let the rest make TikTok dance videos. — WeedStocksNews (@WeedStocksNews) September 28, 2021

As someone said above, we’ll be seeing this coast-to-coast.

