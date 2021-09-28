https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/28/north-carolina-based-hospital-system-fires-about-175-workers-over-vaccination-mandate/

As Twitchy reported Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that effective at midnight, hospital workers and nurses that had not been vaccinated would be fired and replaced by the National Guard. We don’t know how many people that affected, but a North Carolina-based hospital system just let go around 175 workers in a mass termination over the hospital’s vaccine mandate.

The Washington Post reports that Novant Health said last week that 375 unvaccinated workers across 15 hospitals and 800 clinics had been suspended for not getting immunized. Unvaccinated employees had been given five days to comply or be fired.

Keep in mind, all of those who were fired have likely been working through the coronavirus pandemic and before the vaccine was even introduced.

As someone said above, we’ll be seeing this coast-to-coast.

