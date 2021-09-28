https://www.theblaze.com/news/obama-open-borders-unsustainable-migrant-crisis

Former President Barack Obama — who routinely pushed for open-borders immigration policies during his time in office — acknowledged recently that such an idea is “unsustainable.”

Obama made the statement while commenting on the Biden administration’s ongoing immigration crisis at the U.S. southern border during an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America,” which aired Tuesday.

“Immigration is tough. It always has been because, on the one hand, I think we are naturally a people that wants to help others. And we see tragedy and hardship and families that are desperately trying to get here so that their kids are safe, and they’re in some cases fleeing violence or catastrophe,” Obama said.

“At the same time, we’re a nation-state. We have borders. The idea that we can just have open borders is something that … as a practical matter, is unsustainable,” he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, the former president called the scenes playing out along the border in Del Rio, Texas, “heartbreaking” and “a painful reminder that we don’t have this right yet and we’ve got more work to do.”

Nearly 15,000 migrants, the majority of whom are Haitian, reportedly camped under a bridge in squalid conditions in Del Rio amid a surge in border crossings in recent weeks. On Sunday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas admitted that rather than repatriating the migrants as promised, the Biden administration had, in fact, released roughly 12,000 of them into the U.S.

It’s the latest disastrous episode in a growing crisis that has seen well over 1 million migrants flood into the country since January in expectation of lenient treatment from the Biden administration. Rather than getting tough on illegal immigration, the administration has responded by releasing tens of thousands of migrants directly into the U.S., many presumably without court dates.

The federal government’s ineptitude has resulted in state and local entities stepping up to defend the border themselves.

Yet, despite obvious evidence to the contrary, Obama claimed that America is in good hands under his former vice president’s leadership.

“As big-hearted as he is, nobody understands that better than Joe Biden,” he argued. “And the question is now: Are we gonna get serious about dealing with this problem in a systemic way, as opposed to these one-offs where we’re constantly reacting to emergencies? And I think that that’s something that every American should wanna put an end to.”

