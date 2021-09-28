https://nationalfile.com/oklahoma-teacher-hospitalised-with-covid-despite-receiving-three-pfizer-vaccine-shots/

An Oklahoma teacher was hospitalized after catching COVID-19, despite taking three doses of the Pfizer vaccine, including the booster shot.

Ted Hartley, a math teacher from Oklahoma, was sent into hospital requiring oxygen for days earlier this month after catching COVID-19. Hartley was judged to be a high risk for infection due to his profession and the fact he is a kidney transplant recipient. “We just felt gutted that after 18 months of focusing on staying well and not catching this that he still caught it,” Regina Hartley, his wife, confirmed. “”They did a chest X-ray and saw that was in double pneumonia. They did a COVID test, and it came back positive.”

Hartley received three shots of the Pfizer vaccine, including a booster shot, and yet caught COVID-19 regardless, with his wife believing that he caught it from his school. She confirmed that Hartley asked the school board, which was not identified, to require students to wear masks in his classroom, fearing his students and others were at risk.

The teacher’s wife told KFOR that “unvaccinated people and those who refuse to wear masks” put people like her husband “in jeopardy,” saying that despite receiving three shots of the vaccine, “he could catch it again because that’s how it is for immunocompromised people,” arguing that others needed to get vaccinated and wear masks “for other people if not yourself.” (READ MORE: Israel Now Forces Citizens To Get ‘Booster’ Jabs Every Six Months Or Lose Vaccine Passport)

However, as National File previously reported, a recent study revealed that people who are “fully vaccinated” carry a staggering 251 times the normal viral load of COVID-19. Experts are concerned that this may pose a risk to those who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine, and it also seems likely these increased viral loads could result in more so-called “breakthrough” cases of those who have been vaccinated contracting COVID-19.

Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Center for Disease Control, also recently admitted that the effectiveness of the vaccines are “waning,” especially against the Delta and other variants. “Reports from our international colleagues, including Israel, suggest increased risk of severe disease amongst those vaccinated early,” Walensky confirmed.

