Excellent interview with Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac

“I’ve had Covid already, so our understanding of antibodies and natural immunity is still evolving. With my age group and physical fitness level it’s not necessarily a fear of mine. Taking the Vaccine, it opens me up to the rare chance of having an adverse reaction to the Vaccine itself. I don’t believe that being Unvaccinated means being infected or being Vaccinated means uninfected. You can still catch Covid with or without the Vaccine.”

Isaac slams Rolling Stone who attacked him for refusing the experimental mRNA shot







Isaac refused to kneel for BLM madness





